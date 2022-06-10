India

ISRO's pysically challenged scientist Kartik Kansal cracks UPSC 2021 exam

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 10, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

Twenty-five-year-old Kartik Kansal was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of eight, a disorder in which limbs gradually stop functioning.

Many people's lives have changed since the UPSC civil service results were announced. Toppers' stories have inspired UPSC aspirants across the country, and one such tale is of scientist Kartik Kansal, who fought against all odds to achieve his goals. Kansal was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of eight, a disorder in which limbs gradually stop functioning.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UPSC on May 30 announced the results of the 2021 Civil Services Examination (CSE). The top four UPSC ranks went to women.

Kansal, a 25-year-old Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist who is wheelchair-bound, ranked 271 in the UPSC exams on his third attempt.

The inspirational story of Kansal holds significance as he achieved the feat while battling odds in his life.

Profile Braving all odds

As a child, he spent the majority of his time engaging in therapy and meditation to mitigate the disorder's effects, rather than going outside and playing with other children. Kansal graduated from IIT Roorkee in 2018 and passed several exams, including the GATE and the Union Public Service Commission Engineering Services Exam, but was unable to secure a job due to his physical disability.

Fact 'My whole world was shattered'

He told India Today about the incident, saying, "I did good in the...engineering services exam but when the list came...I got to know that I wasn't eligible for any of the posts due to my condition. My whole world was shattered." He revealed that being turned down for engineering jobs motivated him to undertake civil service and make policy changes.

Quote 'Rejection made me realize there was a need to change'

"My rejection made me realize...there was a need to change a few policies in the system and make it more accessible to students who are mentally strong but not so much physically," said Kansal. He realized that such difficulties hinder disabled people's growth and morale.

UPSC Kansal appeared thrice for the UPSC examination

Kansal took the UPSC CSE three times. He achieved 813th rank on his first try in 2019. Although he was receiving a respectable position, he desired to improve his grades and obtain an administrative position. In 2020, he reappeared for the CSE, passing the preliminary examinations but failing to secure a position after mains. However, his failure only fueled his desire to work harder.

Routine Kansal adhered to a strict routine to reach his peak

In addition to his position at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he adhered to a stringent routine to crack UPSC. "During weekdays, I used to wake up at 6 am, study till 8 am and then...leave for office. After returning from the office around 6:30 pm, I used to study till 11 pm. During weekends, I used to devote more time," he added.

Parents Kansal gives credit to her mother

Kansal told India Today that his mother, Mamta Gupta, has always been his biggest supporter since he was a child. Meanwhile, his father, LC Gupta, a Revenue Department employee, and brother, Varun Kansal, have been pillars in his life. Kansal, who is employed by ISRO, aspires to work in administrative or revenue services. According to reports, the service allotment list is yet to arrive.

Objective Disability is more about mentality. Society isolates kids: Kansal

The most significant change he wishes to see in society is the mindset of those who believe that a person with a disability cannot achieve their goals. According to the 25-year-old scientist, "Disability doesn't just come...its more about mentality. Society....isolates such kids. With this, comes a psychological barrier. I want to work on improving that mentality as well, making India more accessible for everyone."