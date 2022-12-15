Lifestyle

5 reasons you'll love miso, a traditional Japanese seasoning

From heart to brain, miso offers a host of health benefits

Writing about this makes 'miso' happy! Miso is a thick fermented soybean paste that happens to be one of the most delicious traditional seasonings in Japan. It is known to be exceptionally wholesome, offering a host of health benefits including smooth digestion and stronger immunity. Here are five reasons why you should savor this Japanese condiment as much as possible. Check them out!

May improve digestion

Miso features a probiotic strain called Aspergillus oryzae, which is known to improve gut health. It is helpful in reducing digestive ailments like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Since it is fermented in nature, miso further helps improve digestive health by reducing the number of antinutrients in soybeans. For the uninitiated, antinutrients can reduce the body's ability to absorb vital nutrients.

May prevent cancer

Miso may prevent certain types of cancer, as backed by studies. Although high-salt foods may cause stomach cancer, miso, despite its high salt content, does not. A study compared high-salt foods like fish, pickled offerings, and processed meat with miso and found out that the latter wasn't linked to any increased risk of cancer. It may instead reduce chances of breast and liver cancer.

May boost immunity

Miso is loaded with nutrients including proteins, vitamin K, manganese, and copper, which make it incredibly healthy and good for the immune system. In addition to these nutrients, it also features zinc, which is known to improve metabolism and immunity, thereby protecting one against many bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. As it is rich in probiotics, it keeps your gut health at the top.

May improve brain health

Miso is quite effective in improving one's cognitive health since it contains choline and B-vitamins such as niacin and folate that support cognitive function and development. Miso also helps enhance memory retention and reduce symptoms like anxiety, tension, stress, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In addition to this, since miso keeps your gut healthy, it automatically yields a positive impact on your gut-brain relationship.

May promote heart health

Various studies around the world have uncovered the benefits of miso toward heart health. In a study published in the journal Nutrients, it was revealed that soy significantly reduces LDL "bad" cholesterol levels that cause heart-related ailments. Another study found that sipping on miso soup regularly can lower heart rate in individuals aged 50 to 81 without affecting their blood pressure.