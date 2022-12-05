Lifestyle

5 ways to detox after binge-eating during the wedding season

5 ways to detox after binge-eating during the wedding season

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 05, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

Make these dietary and lifestyle changes to detoxify.

This wedding season, you might have already visited many functions and reception parties, and we are sure there are many more events you are yet to visit. At weddings, we consume all sorts of junk and sugary food, but let that not disturb your healthy dietary habit. Take a look at what you can do to help improve your body's natural detoxification process.

Stay hydrated

Drink lots of water; it flushes many toxins out of vital organs. After binge-eating junk food and alcohol, your body may have gotten dehydrated, so, it is imperative to consume more water than usual to maintain adequate hydration levels. Consume metabolism-boosting drinks such as lemon and honey water as they soothe the digestive tract. You can also try ginger tea to improve digestion.

Consume easy-to-digest food

Give some rest to your liver, kidney, and your stomach by avoiding foods that are hard to digest. Junk food is a strict no-no. Consume foods high in protein but low in fat, so, avoid even full cream milk for a few days. Have light and nutritious foods like khichdi, dalia, soups, or salads since they are easier to digest.

Consume antioxidant-rich foods and drinks

Green veggies such as cabbage, kale, broccoli, spinach, and others are good sources of antioxidants. They can help fight inflammation in your stomach. Consuming a cup of green tea in the morning too would give you enough dose of antioxidants to heal inflammation. Add tomatoes to your diet since they are rich in antioxidants and can also help you maintain your body's hydration level.

Increase your sleep time

Eight hours of sleep allows your body's detoxification system to function properly, as your body rids itself of some toxins while you are sleeping. If you are having issues falling asleep, stick to a strict diet and get yourself digitally detoxified by avoiding computer and mobile screens whenever you get the opportunity. Strictly avoid blue light from screens before going to bed.

Start exercising right away

Once the wedding season comes to an end, immediately get back to your workout schedule, or if you don't have one, make room for one now. Burn those extra calories you gained by engaging yourself in mild exercises such as jogging, cycling, and yoga, and then go for more strenuous ones such as weight-lifting or running to get back in shape.