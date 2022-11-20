Lifestyle

5 habits to incorporate into your morning routine

5 habits to incorporate into your morning routine

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 20, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

A solid morning routine will brighten your mood and make you feel more energized throughout the day

Getting up from bed during cold winter mornings can feel like a task. And you might want to get those extra 10 minutes of sleep, but that's not a healthy way to start your mornings. To ensure that you feel energized and more productive, take these positive steps to bring a happy and healthy change into your daily life.

Prepare ahead Start your day the night before

Before you go to bed, make a list of all your assignments, meetings, and tasks for the upcoming day. This approach to organizing your day will keep you from getting distracted from your goals and will encourage you to focus on the task at hand. Also, having clarity of your goals for the next day helps you manage your time more efficiently.

Tech free Don't check your phone first thing in the morning

We know it's easier said than done. In this day and age, smartphones have almost become an extension of our bodies. You might be tempted to check your unread texts, scan through the latest Insta Reels or respond to a work email. However, checking your phone first thing in the morning may hurt your creativity and even disrupt your vision for the day.

Stay hydrated Drink a glass of water

This simple trick will help those who always feel groggy upon waking up. Our body survives without water intake for a full night when we sleep. This dehydrates the body, slowing down our metabolism. Drinking a glass of water in the morning will help you feel more awake and energized. Hydrate yourself before reaching out to your tempting hot cup of tea.

Sunkissed Get the morning sunlight right away

Sunlight is essential for health and well-being in many ways. Seeing the morning sun regularly each day keeps your internal clock synced and helps you sleep better. This, in turn, will help you wake up steady and clear-headed the next morning. Try to open a window or get out in the sun right after you wake up. It will help you feel fresh naturally.

Pump the blood Stretch your body

Get the blood flowing in your veins by exercising soon after you finish your morning chores. Stretching or doing yoga is enough for an energizing boost, which will make you feel grounded and active throughout the day. It relaxes your muscles and also helps relieve any tension or pain from oversleeping or sleeping in an awkward position the night before.