Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of pointed gourd

5 amazing health benefits of pointed gourd

Written by Sneha Das Nov 07, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Pointed gourd enhances digestion and purifies your blood

Often called green potato, the pointed gourd is widely cultivated in the eastern parts of India, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. It is often used in soups, curries, and stews, besides being fried and stuffed. Packed with vitamins, minerals, phosphorus, calcium, iron, and potassium, this gourd enhances digestion and purifies your blood. Here are five health benefits of the pointed gourd.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

The pointed gourd is low in calories which makes it perfect for consuming on a weight-loss diet. Moreover, 100gm of pointed gourd has only 20 calories. High in dietary fiber, this healthy vegetable keeps you full for a longer time, prevents overeating, and helps in weight loss. You can have this vegetable steamed every day along with your meal to promote weight loss.

Constipation Treats digestion issues

Digestive issues may lead to constipation as the waste food remains sitting in the intestines, causing different ailments. The fiber in the pointed gourd promotes bowel movements and stimulates the smooth passage of stools through the digestive tract, thereby reducing the problem of constipation. It also improves the growth of good bacteria in the stomach, which is great for your digestive health.

Cold and flu Helps treat cold and flu

People tend to suffer from several ailments like the common cold and flu during winter, which can make you feel really uncomfortable. According to Ayurveda, the pointed gourd can boost your immunity and reduce the risk of viral infections, which cause cold, cough, flu, high fever, and throat problems. The vitamin C in it also protects you from viral infections.

Blood purification Purifies your blood

As per Ayurveda, the pointed gourd is highly effective in controlling the kapha dosha in your body and stabilizes both your body and mind. It helps purify the blood in the body and keeps various health ailments at bay. This nutritious vegetable also purifies your blood by cleansing the tissues thanks to the presence of various essential nutrients and compounds in it.

Stress Reduces stress

High in water content, the pointed gourd is extremely beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety. It has a cooling impact on your body and helps keep depression and other mental health issues away. The anti-bilious and sedative properties in this healthy vegetable also relax the body and calm you down. It also promotes the effective functioning of your brain.