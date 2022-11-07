Lifestyle

5 exercises to improve cardiorespiratory endurance

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 07, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

Do these five exercises to build your cardiorespiratory strength

As a measure of improvement in fitness and health, let's understand this important parameter. Cardiorespiratory endurance is a measurement of how well your lungs, muscles, and heart work together when you exercise for a long period of time. Increasing it helps your lungs and heart make better use of oxygen. Here are five exercises you can do to ace your cardiorespiratory endurance.

Exercise 1 Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a good exercise that can help you take your cardiorespiratory endurance to a whole new level. Begin by standing with your feet together and your arms on the side. Now, jump and stretch your feet apart as you raise both your arms over your head. Return to the original position and repeat the movement for 30 seconds.

Exercise 2 Squat hops

To do squat hops, stand and keep your feet together. Next, jump your feet to the side and make sure that they are wider than your hips. Now, do a squat before you finally jump your feet back to the original position and pull off another one. Continue this movement for about 30 seconds or as per your fitness strength.

Exercise 3 Burpees

Stand straight, jump up a little, and lift your arms as you do it. As you land on the floor in a push-up position, make sure your hands are underneath your shoulders. Now, jump or step your feet back into a plank position. Finally, hop or walk your feet toward your arms and jump up. Continue doing this for 30 seconds.

Exercise 4 Side to side hops

Lower your hips in a squat position. Stretch your right foot toward the right as much as you can. Bring your left foot toward the right one. Now, stretch your left foot as far as you can to the left side and then get your right one to meet it. Continue for 30 seconds and keep your hips low throughout the entire workout.

Exercise 5 Mountain climbers

Start off by getting into a plank position. Make sure your wrists are directly under your shoulders and your legs are straight. Keep your back flat and your head aligned with the spine. Bring your right knee toward your chest. Instantly switch the position by now bringing your left knee toward your chest and keeping the right one back. Continue for 30 seconds.