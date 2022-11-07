Lifestyle

5 delicious and healthy winter lunch recipes for kids

Written by Sneha Das Nov 07, 2022

These healthy lunch recipes will boost your child's immune system

Winter is here and viral infections like cold and flu, fever, and cough are most common during this time. Although kids enjoy the chilled weather, they often feel hungry as the temperature drops and their appetite increases. Including some healthy foods in their diet can help boost immunity during this season. Here are five healthy winter lunch recipes for kids.

Indian flatbread Stuffed spinach paratha

Combine together whole wheat flour, spinach puree, oil, salt, and water and knead into a semi-stiff dough. For the stuffing, mix together grated paneer, carrots, ginger-green chili paste, chopped coriander, and salt. Roll the dough, place the stuffing inside and seal tightly. Roll again into a circle and cook the paratha in some oil until golden brown. Serve hot with achaar and curd.

Healthy rice dish Baby corn and capsicum rice

Saute onion and garlic in an oil-greased pan for one minute. Add chopped baby corn and chopped yellow, green, and red capsicum, and saute for three-four minutes. Add tomato ketchup, tomato puree, and sugar and mix well. Cook for one minute while stirring occasionally. Add cooked basmati rice, salt, and pepper and mix well. Cook for two minutes and serve hot.

Healthy and tasty Veg spaghetti

Saute onion and garlic paste in an oil-greased pan for two minutes. Add chopped capsicum, broccoli, and carrots, and saute well. Add chopped tomatoes and water, mix well and cook for two-three minutes. Add boiled sweet corn kernels, tomato ketchup, and salt and mix. Cook it for two minutes. Add cooked spaghetti, gently mix and cook for three-four minutes. Serve hot.

Healthy twist Green peas and paneer burger

Mix together crumbled paneer, boiled and coarsely crushed green peas, chopped coriander, bread crumbs, salt, and green chili paste. Shape into flat cutlets and fry in oil. Cut whole wheat flour burger buns horizontally into two. Apply butter and toast the buns. Garnish the bun with lettuce leaves and mayonnaise. Place the cutlet, tomato, and onion slices inside, sprinkle salt and pepper and serve.

Quick recipe Vegetable vermicelli pulao

Fry the vermicelli in a skillet and keep aside. Saute bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in oil. Add green chilies, onion, and ginger-garlic paste and saute well. Add beans, peas, carrot, corn, salt, and coriander powder, and cook well. Add water and boil. Add fried vermicelli, mint, and coriander, and cook again. Add coconut powder and lemon juice and mix well. Serve hot.

South Indian dish Mixed vegetable oats dosa

Combine together rolled oats, rice flour, semolina, whole wheat flour, grated carrot, grated onion, grated ginger, cumin seeds, ground black pepper, green chilies, and salt. Add little water and blend into a smooth paste. Let the mixture rest for 15-20 minutes. Pour the batter into an oil-greased tawa, spread to make a thin dosa, and cook well. Fold and serve hot with coconut chutney.