5 delicious cake recipes to try this winter

Written by Sneha Das Nov 20, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

These delicious cakes will make your winters more special

Winter is here, and it's time to gorge on some delicious cakes and cookies and warm your soul. A sweet treat will not only fix a bad mood but will also fill you up with cheer and joy with its enticing aroma and lip-smacking flavors. Cakes and cookies made at home with love are forever special. Here are five delicious cake recipes for winter.

Delicious and soft Plum cake

Boil raisins, cranberries, black currants, figs, prunes, and sultanas in rum. Keep aside overnight. Sift together maida, baking powder, almond powder, clove powder, ginger powder, and cinnamon powder. Cream butter, brown sugar, lemon, and orange zest. Add beaten eggs, vanilla essence, and sieved powder mix and whisk well. Add tutti frutti, soaked dry fruits, and orange juice and whisk again. Bake for 45-50 minutes.

Nutty and creamy flavor Banana cake

Sift together flour and baking powder. Add walnuts and cinnamon powder and mix well. Mash bananas with melted butter in a bowl. Add curd and mix well. Fold the dry ingredients into the banana mixture and add some milk gradually to prepare a smooth batter. Pour into a greased tin, and bake for 50-60 minutes. Sprinkle icing sugar on top and serve warm.

Goodness of apples Apple cake

Melt some butter in a cake tin and sprinkle brown sugar over it. Decorate it with apple slices in a layer and sprinkle cinnamon powder. Put the remaining apples over it and sprinkle brown sugar. Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Add vanilla essence, milk, beaten egg, and butter and beat well. Pour over apple slices and bake for 50 minutes. Enjoy!

Sweet treat Marble cake

Beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in eggs and fold in the flour. Divide the batter in half. Fold one tablespoon of cocoa in one half and one tablespoon of flour in the other. Place alternate spoonfuls in a greased cake tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Mix butter, icing sugar, cocoa, and melted chocolate and spread over the cake.

Easy to make Hazelnut cake

Sieve together maida, sugar, and baking powder in a microwaveable bowl. Whisk an egg in another bowl. Add Nutella and oil to it and whisk well. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients mix and combine everything well. If the mixture gets too thick, add a little cold milk and mix well. Cook the cake in a microwave for two-three minutes and serve.