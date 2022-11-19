Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Dhairya Karwa! Revealing the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 19, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

The '83' actor is known for his chiseled looks

Dhairya Karwa turns 32 today! Although only three films old in the industry, the actor has already started bagging hearts, appreciation, and roles for his impeccable onscreen performance. Not just that, the former model has also garnered attention as one of the fittest talents in Bollywood. On his birthday, let's look into how the lad keeps himself fit as a fiddle.

Workout routine Karwa tailors his fitness as per the roles he play

During an interview, Karwa once revealed that his fitness routine largely depends on what he's shooting for. The actor indulges in cardio and some light-weight training generally. Additionally, he shared that working out for five days a week is important for him. When he is shooting something intense, he works out either for six days or does double sessions a day.

Busting myths Having abs is not being fit, shares Karwa

Karwa says that having abs is not being fit, which he believes is the biggest myth. He even says that being muscular is not being fit, as he advocates that fitness and aesthetics are poles apart. Getting candid in an interview, the actor had said that a muscular person could just be panting after a three-kilometer walk, which is not fitness.

Gym woes The actor hates training his hamstrings but stays dedicated

Karwa hits the gym with the intention of getting done with it properly. However, in an interview, the Uri actor once shared that he hates working on his hamstrings as they become sore after the workout and cause pain. He also opened up about how the entire process of transforming one's body is painful. Well, there's nothing we can deny here!

Take note Karwa reveals the 3 must-have gym equipment

During an interview, the youth heartthrob revealed the three must-have gym equipment in his opinion. A resistance band is one of his favorites since it is very handy. He also added dumbbells and a pull bar to the list of gym instruments that he loves to indulge in. Besides cardio, the actor also does body stretches and runs to be in shape.

Diet The '83' actor loves to eat eggs and veggies

The actor gorges on eggs, sweet potatoes, and oats for breakfast as he usually focuses on muscle building. His lunch comprises a whole lot of fresh veggies and a serving of grains like rice or quinoa. He also savors a piece of meat or tofu for some protein. The actor's post-workout meal includes eggs and broccoli, which keep him energized.