Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 19, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Indian actor Tara Sutaria started her career as a singer in Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later shifted to acting with the channel's popular sitcoms like Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Here's revealing the actor's fitness secrets on her 27th birthday.

Exercise Sutaria is a fan of dancing and Pilates

Known for her super-fit body and amazing washboard abs, Sutaria loves dancing and doing Pilates. She is trained in different dance forms like classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance. "I don't go to the gym. I dance, and, sometimes, I like to do Pilates," she had told Vogue in an interview. On busy days, she manages to go for a quick jog.

Consistency The 'Marjaavaan' actor starts her morning with meditation and yoga

Sutaria trains with celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit. She loves to start her mornings with meditation and some yoga. The Ek Villain Returns actor is very consistent with her exercise routine. "You really don't need any experience or equipment to exercise with me from home and to start feeling so much better physically and mentally," she had said in an interview.

Meal plan The 'Tadap' actor has eight meals throughout the day

Sutaria has a high metabolism rate, and her Pilates and dance sessions help her maintain a proper weight. She has eight meals throughout the day at regular intervals; fruits are a must in her meals. "I'm not a breakfast person, but when I am on a shoot I have to eat for energy. It could be an omelet or a sandwich," she once said.

Diet Here's what Sutaria prefers eating

Sutaria avoids processed foods and sugar but indulges in cheat meals quite often as she doesn't have a restrictive diet. Her favorites are biryani, pizzas, mutton curries, and Cheetos. She starts her morning with some black tea with masala. She does not stick to set menus and prefers having something different for lunch and dinner. Sutaria usually has her last meal by 8:30 pm.