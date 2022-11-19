Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Sushmita Sen! Check out the stunner's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 19, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Sushmita Sen has managed to maintain a fit physique even at the age of 47

From being the first Indian to win Miss Universe pageant in 1994 to establishing a name in the Hindi film industry with her commanding onscreen presence, Sushmita Sen's journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. An inspiration to millions of women, Sen follows an extremely healthy lifestyle and continues giving us #fitnessgoals in her late-40s. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her 47th birthday.

Exercise Sen incorporates yoga, dancing in her daily workout routine

The evergreen beauty loves trying out new and challenging exercises over the week. When she suffered a back injury, Sen started doing aerial yoga. She also does regular yoga along with dancing to stay fit. She practices ballet and Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art. She also practices nunchaku meditation. When Sen skips the gym, she manages to burn calories through swimming.

Core workouts Sen loves indulging in core exercises

The Samay actor regularly posts workout videos and pictures on Instagram. She loves doing a lot of core exercises, like mountain climbers using TRX, along with anti-gravity exercises like ring dips and ring rows. Sen also uses gymnastic rings for strength training and practices resistance training and stretching, then finishing with push-ups. She loves experimenting with various complex yoga asanas as well.

Mobility Mobility is a key for Sen focuses: Trainer Nupur Shikhare

According to Sen's fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, "She is currently working on bodyweight training and flexibility." "Mobility is another key area that you'll find her focusing on. Core strengthening, head-to-toe mobility, and shoulder rotations are a prominent feature of her regimen," he added. Sen also manages four sessions a week at her home gym for two hours each. She also indulges in calisthenics workout.

Diet Here's what the 'Aarya' actor's diet plan looks like

Vegetables and grilled fish are a must in Sen's daily meals. She also consumes a concoction of neem and honey daily. She starts her day with warm water and fresh fruits. For lunch, Sen has dal, cauliflower sabzi, chapatis, fish, and brown rice. She drinks fresh vegetable juice in the evening. Her dinner usually includes dal, beans, onion-cucumber raita, or plain curd with masala.