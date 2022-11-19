Lifestyle

International Men's Day: 5 gifts to show men some love

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 19, 2022, 07:25 am 2 min read

Here are five ways you can show love and care to men

It is time to shower some love (and gifts) on the men in your life, as November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day every year globally. The day focuses on promoting men's health, normalizing their mental health, and recognizing men who are ostracized for not conforming to traditional standards of masculinity. Here are five thoughtful gifts you can give to your man.

Physical health Fitness tracker

Owing to work-life imbalance, cut-throat competition, and constant hustle, men forget to take care of themselves. This International Men's Day, gift them a fitness tracker that they can wear on their wrist and keep in sync with their fitness goals just with the push of a button. It can help them monitor their sleep, steps, and other factors conducive to good health.

Pampering Grooming kit

Gone are those days when having a skincare, hair care, and body care routine was a women-only activity. However, although time is changing, there are men who still don't believe in pampering themselves. On this occasion, gift them a grooming kit and a reason to care for their body. From scrubs and lotions to shaving essentials and hair-related products, pick your desired products.

Mental health Therapeutic experiences

While it is human to feel emotions, men generally don't express much. However, that doesn't mean that their world may not be upside down or they aren't fighting their battles silently. Today, get them a massage therapy or spa treatment to help them relax. You can also book them a professional mental health therapy session or a meditation program to help enhance their positivity.

Scent Perfume

Many men like to sport their favorite scent to feel fresh and energized. With that in mind, you can get your father, husband, brother, son, friend, or colleague a perfume to make their day. This gift is both personal and thoughtful. It is rare for men to get gifts, so they will definitely appreciate this little aromatic addition to their life.

Style Wardrobe upgrade

If your man's closet is only about basic blacks and blues, it is time to add some color to their life. With the changing times, men are being more experimental with their clothes, footwear, and accessories. Upgrade their wardrobe with some cool t-shirts, shirts with quirky prints, and differently colored trousers. Pro tip - Loafers are in trend and low-key replacing formal shoes.