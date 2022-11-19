Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Badshah! Here's how he overcame his health issues

Nov 19, 2022

Let's look at the ways Badshah overcame clinical depression, anxiety, and sleep apnea

The Bollywood rapper turns 37 today! From Garmi and Jugnu to DJ Wale Babu, Paani Paani, and Kar Gayi Chul, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, has dazzled us with his enthralling performance time and again. On his birthday, let's take a look at his lifestyle journey that helped him overcome sleep apnea, anxiety, clinical depression, and stamina issues.

Transformation Badshah lost weight to build stamina and treat sleep apnea

During an interview, Badshah had revealed that the major reason for his weight loss was his professional demands. He said that as a performer, his job required him to perform for 120 minutes on stage, but we would start panting in 15 minutes only. Additionally, the singer was also diagnosed with sleep apnea, to overcome which he had to lose weight.

Mental health My priority in life is to be mentally fit: Badshah

Having been diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression, Badshah prioritized his mental well-being. During an interview, the rapper shared that mental peace is a luxury to him because of the pressure he faces every day. Revealing that his anxiety disorder had showed him dark times in life, he advises people to take care of their mental health at all times.

Favorite food The rapper is all praise for salads

The Bollywood singer once revealed in an interview that he used to "starve" himself, which eventually led him to gain put on more weight. However, learning from his prior mistake, now he doesn't suppress his cravings and eats his favorite foods in proportionate quantities. Not just that, the rapper is now addicted to salads and loves to indulge in them whenever possible.

Being responsible Learn to say no and keep loved ones near: Badshah

The Paagal rapper advises people to take control of their life in order to stay healthy. However, since he knows that it is easier said than done, he shares that one should take responsibility for their own actions and decisions. He suggests that one should learn to say "no," keep their loved ones near, and keep things organized in life.