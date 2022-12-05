Lifestyle

Tips to beat muscle spasms and joint pains in winter

Break free from muscle spasms and joint pains with these tips

Winter is all fun until you get those annoying muscle spasms and painful joints. From flu to skin dryness, the season of cold waves brings along a multitude of ailments each year. The worse among these are muscle spasms and joint pains, which occur suddenly and refuse to go. Here are some tips that you can put to use to get rid of them.

Bask in the sun

Soaking in some sunlight, especially during winter, offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits. And mostly, these sudden joint pains and muscle spasms occur due to the dearth of it. How? Well, your ligaments and muscles cause soreness and fatigue when you move around as they have very less flexibility. Sunlight can eliminate the stiffness it causes and keep motion unrestricted.

Sip on water

Honestly, we can't stress enough on the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day. Although it is quite difficult to maintain a consistent water intake, find out ways to drink more water during winter. Drinking lots of water and ensuring hydration can help your muscles and joints work properly, in sync with other organs, and keep spasms and pains at bay.

Correct your posture

Most of us sit in a posture without realizing how long we have been staying that way. Prolonged sitting due to work or sometimes even lifting heavy weights without giving yourself enough rest can contribute to muscle spasms and joint pains. It is important to maintain your posture; take a quick break at regular intervals to work around, and exercise.

Indulge in some fitness activities

As already established, stretching exercises can be quite fruitful during winter to steer clear of muscle spasms and joint pains. In addition to this, you can also indulge in a host of physical activities including cycling, walking, running, jogging, aerobics, swimming, etc to get rid of these body sensations. These activities strengthen the knee muscles and keep them flexible.

Introduce some lifestyle changes

To get rid of spasms, certain lifestyle changes can come to your rescue as well. Taking a hot shower right before you hit the sack can relax your muscles and joints. Not just that, it can cater to a good night's sleep, which in turn, can heal muscular pains and relieve spasms. Additionally, cutting down on stress can also help you.