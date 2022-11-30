Lifestyle

5 unique but easy dips you can prepare at home

Nov 30, 2022

A tasty and easy dip recipe can be a game-changer. A good party needs a great dip, or five.

Whether you're looking for an easy snack to go with a Netflix and chill session or hosting a house party, one of the easiest things you can make is a dip. Dips are great because they can add flavor to a variety of foods, from chips, or fries to healthier options like veggies. Here are five easy dip recipes you can prepare at home

Hearts of palm dip

Chop 400g of hearts of palm. In a bowl, mix the hearts of palm, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, green onion, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Lightly grease a pie plate and spread the paste on it. Preheat oven to 175°C. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, or until light brown and bubbly. Serve, drizzled with oil, plantain chips, and cruditeés alongside.

Ginger chimmichurri dip

Take 250g sour cream, half cup extra-virgin olive oil, one-fourth cup each of rice vinegar, cilantro and parsley, minced shallot, ginger root, and garlic. Whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours to let the flavors blend in. Serve chilled with carrot sticks or cut pepper slices.

Spinach dip

Cook onion and garlic in olive oil until lightly browned. Add spinach and simmer. Pour milk and cream cheese into a separate pot. Cook and stir together. Add spinach mixture to the pot along with some mozzarella and cheddar. Season the mixture with Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Grease another pot with olive oil, and bake the mixture in it in preheated oven (220°C).

Zucchini dip

Place zucchini in a saucepan, and fill it with water to cover the zucchini. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender. Drain, transfer to a food processor, and process until smooth. Add garlic, sugar, and oregano, and blend well. Transfer the pureed mixture to a serving bowl, and stir in some mayonnaise. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

Pesto dip

Combine half a cup of sour cream, half a cup of mayonnaise, one-third cup of pesto, two tablespoons of sliced onions, and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours but not longer than 48 hours. Your creamy pesto dip is ready. Serve it with raw vegetables such as broccoli florets, snow pea pods, and green bell pepper strips.