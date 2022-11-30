Lifestyle

5 exercises you can do without getting up from bed

Do these five effective exercises right in your bed

This one is for the lazy bums! If you're someone who is not really a morning person, jumping out of the bed for a workout could be a daunting task. However, there are certain exercises that you can easily do in your bed, without worrying about wearing activewear or grabbing equipment. Don't believe us? Well, check out these five exercises right away.

Reverse crunches

Lie on your back and place your hands by your side or under your hips. Slightly bend your legs, draw them in, and lift them up using your core muscles. Then lower your legs and let them hover over the ground. Repeat this for 10 times, taking about 30 seconds of rest after completing every three sets. This exercise targets the lower abdominal area.

Straight leg lifts

Lie on your back with your legs straight, toes facing the ceiling, and feet flexed. Now lift one leg to 45 degrees and engage the quadriceps on the front of your thigh. Hold for a few seconds and then keep the leg back on the bed. Repeat 15 to 20 times on each leg. Doing this can heal knee pain.

Jack splits

Begin by lying on your back and keeping your legs and arms stretched. Keep your feet together and your thumbs interlocked. Now using your core strength, lift your arms and legs toward each other. Inhale while doing so. Exhale as you release and return to the original position. Repeat this exercise for a couple of times and feel a stretch at the chest and abs.

Scissor legs

Keep lying on your back and place your hands underneath your hips. Your palms should face downward. Lift your legs up, keep them as straight as possible, and engage your core to bring one leg back to the bed, keeping the other in the air. Similarly, switch the position of your legs and repeat for a few sets.

Shoulder taps

Get in a plank position, engaging your abs and glutes, extend your right arm straight out and hold for a second. Using your right hand, tap the left shoulder and then rest the right arm on the bed. Now extend your left hand straight out, hold for a second, and then tap your right shoulder. Repeat this exercise a few times.