Lifestyle

Happy birthday Parineeti Chopra! Here's revealing her fitness secrets

Happy birthday Parineeti Chopra! Here's revealing her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 22, 2022, 05:00 am 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra's transformation is nothing but inspirational

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Later, she appeared as the female lead in the romantic drama Ishaqzaade which garnered her immense praise. Before entering Bollywood, Chopra weighed around 86 kg. However, she worked hard to shed those extra kilos, and now weighs around 58 kg. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Exercise Chopra starts her day by jogging

Chopra hates the idea of going to the gym but she still pushes herself to work out daily in order to achieve her fitness goals. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor starts her day by jogging. She also includes running on the treadmill, horse riding, and swimming in her workout regime. She manages to practice meditation daily and does yoga for at least one hour.

Martial arts Chopra practices Kalaripayattu

Chopra also practices a form of martial arts called Kalaripayattu to burn those extra calories. She takes regular dance classes to maintain her weight and improve her dance skills. "I used to be 86 kilos; I used to wear size 38. Right now, fitting into jeans of size 30 is a big achievement," the Saina actor had said in an interview.

Fitness transformation The 'Unchai' actor spent Rs. 10L on her fitness transformation

Chopra follows a strict diet, and she entirely gave up on pizza which was her favorite. Having a low metabolism, she excluded fatty foods from her diet and focused on high-protein foods. According to sources, she spent a whopping Rs. 10 lakh for a fitness transformation. She joined a 15-30 days detox program in Austria that helped her achieve her fitness goals.

Diet plan Here's what her diet plan looks like

Chopra avoids artificial sweeteners, butter, and sugar. For breakfast, the actor has brown bread with two egg whites and a glass of sugar-free milk or juice. For lunch, she has brown rice, dal, green leafy vegetables, and salad. For dinner, she prefers having simple foods with less oil and low carbs like a light soup. She eats her dinner at around 7-8 pm.