Lifestyle

After months of separation, Afghan brothers reunite in London

After months of separation, Afghan brothers reunite in London

Written by Sneha Das Oct 21, 2022, 05:38 pm 2 min read

The two brothers got separated at the airport while escaping Afghanistan

Family reunions are not only emotional but also help you find inner peace. This family reunion involving two brothers fleeing the Taliban regime will surely move you. Two young brothers who got separated at the airport while escaping Afghanistan finally reunited in the United Kingdom recently. In an Instagram video shared by an artist Hussain Manawer, the two brothers were seen hugging each other.

Separation Obaid was sent to a refugee camp in France

The video posted on September 7 showed the younger brother Obaid who is 10 years old overwhelmed with emotions upon seeing his older brother. A passenger was seen recording the video. Obaid who was dressed in traditional clothes also received flowers from his brother. According to Manawer, Obaid was sent to a refugee camp in France. He was the youngest in the adult faculty.

Search Manawer helped Obaid reunite with his family

Obaid could not speak the language and was kept far away from his family and friends. Faced with grief, his family never gave up and continued to relentlessly search for their son. In the video, Manawer said he used to work with an organization called Save Our Citizens a few months ago and helped Obaid reunite with his family during his time there.

Video Manawer's Instagram video garnered over 76,600 views

Manawer had established a fund on GoFundMe, wrote letters, and made calls to raise awareness and help the young boy meet his family. Finally, he succeeded in his attempts and was able to reunite Obaid with his family at the United Kingdom's London Kings Cross Rail Station. The Instagram video garnered over 76,600 views along with hundreds of likes and comments.

Twitter Post Here's the emotional video shared by Manawer on Twitter

Here’s the video moment of when Obaid (10) reunited with his brother here in King’s Cross after being separated at an airport fleeing war and conflict in Afghanistan



After months of campaigning from his family and other organisations they reunite back 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jlxXZoOZez — Hussain Mummy’s Boy Manawer (@HussainManawer) September 7, 2022

Taliban regime Thousands of people fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control

Users expressed happiness on the reunion of the siblings and wished them good luck for their future. People also lauded Manawer for making it possible. Thousands of people fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021. A lot of heartbreaking videos and photographs have surfaced on the internet ever since, showing people crowding at the Kabul airport to escape.