Dhanteras 2022: 5 things you should NOT buy

The festival of wealth and prosperity, Dhanteras, is to be celebrated on October 23. And like always, we are all set to shop to our heart's content for some items that are believed to bring good fortune. However, there are some that we should steer clear of as belief has it that they bring bad omens. Here are five items you should skip buying.

Big no-no Items made of iron

On the festival of Dhanteras, you should avoid buying items that are made of iron. According to astrologers and Indian mythology, Lord Kuber, who is the god of wealth doesn't shower his blessings upon those who buy iron products on this occasion. Additionally, you should also refrain from buying items made of steel as this metal is also another form of iron.

Associated with Rahu Sharp objects

If you are planning to buy some sharp objects like knives, scissors, cutters, blades, axes, swords, sabers, or razors, you should give them a miss. It is believed that such objects are associated with Rahu or ominous signs and are best to avoid during Dhanteras. If required, you can buy them in advance but definitely not on the day of the festival.

Attracts bad luck All that's black

Black is a go-to color for many but anything and everything that has a black color should we avoided on Dhanteras. Astrologers believe that this color is associated with bad luck as it represents darkness. Even if you are not buying anything black, make sure you are not using it either in forms of clothing, accessories, footwear, decor items, etc.

Skip it Products made of glass

Glass has a lot of superstitions attached to it and buying glassware on Dhanteras makes it all the more inauspicious. Astrologers believe that glass is associated with Rahu and to avoid buying it during the festival is a decision you will thank yourself for, later. Going with that, it is advisable to keep your glass crockery away for the day.

Fill them up Empty utensils

Buying utensils (not made of steel) is considered auspicious on Dhanteras. However, it is believed that one should not buy empty utensils as it backfires. Obviously, no one is going to sell bowls and pans with food in it. So what can you do? Well, before you take those utensils home, fill them with water and then enter your abode.