Here's why nut butters aren't just delicious but healthy too

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 30, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Believe it or 'nut', these butters are healthier alternatives to dairy butter. Not many of us may know but besides peanut butter, there are many other variants that are categorized as nut butter. Loaded with protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, etc, these offerings score exceptionally high on both flavor and nutrient composition. Check out the health benefits of nut butter.

Helps in weight loss

If you want to shed those extra kilos, you won't have to steer clear of butter anymore. Nut butters are abundant with protein and fiber, which keeps you energized and full for a long time. This also prevents unhealthy snacking, overeating, and consuming more calories than you should. That said, you can easily and moderately include nut butter in your weight loss diet.

Manages type 2 diabetes

As nut butters are effective in weight management, they are quite useful in managing type 2 diabetes. In addition to this, they also keep the lining of your blood vessels stretchy and healthy, preventing heart problems associated with diabetes. With that in mind, you can easily use peanut, cashew, walnut, hazelnut, or almond butter in your regular food.

Improves heart health

Nut butters are packed with heart-friendly monounsaturated fats. These fats help increase HDL cholesterol while keeping LDL cholesterol in check. To name a few nut butters that have the most heart-healthy compounds, you can savor walnut butter or almond butter. Research says that people who eat more nuts, or butters made from them, are less likely to experience heart-related ailments.

Boosts immunity

From zinc, copper, fiber, and healthy fats to vitamins E and B6, folic acid, niacin, proteins, magnesium, and potassium, nut butters boast an impressive nutrient profile. These important nutrients boost one's immunity and help the system fight off foreign infections. Pro tip: Refrain from buying nut butters that contain preservatives, salt, unhealthy fats, and sugar, as they yield more harm than good.

Prevents the risk of cancer

Nut butters like the ones made with peanut are believed to harbor anti-cancer properties. The Netherlands Cohort Study, which followed 1,20,852 men and women for over 20 years, found that consuming 5 gm or one tablespoon of peanut butter daily significantly decreased the risk of pancreatic cancer. Additionally, this nut butter is also effective in cases of prostate cancer, esophageal cancer, and breast cancer.