5 non-bridal lehenga designs to try this wedding season

Written by Sneha Das Nov 30, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

These lehenga styles are perfect to wear on your friend or relative's wedding functions

The wedding season is here and it is no less than a carnival in India. If you have a few weddings to attend soon, then it's time you invest in a pretty and gorgeous lehenga and rock the evening in style. Swati Ahirwar, fashion designer, CloudTailor takes us through a few non-bridal lehenga trends that will make you the showstopper among the guests.

Peplum lehenga

A huge trend in today's times, a peplum lehenga is comfortable and looks good on all body types. It covers your belly area without draping the dupatta all around and makes you look slim. You can go for an intricately designed tulle, chiffon, or georgette peplum lehenga with a matching peplum blouse covering the waist. Go for ruffled sleeves and scooped or high neck.

Jacket-style lehenga

A jacket lehenga will not only keep you warm during the chilly season but will also make you look elegant and classy. These lehengas are inspired by the traditional lacha lehenga from Pakistan and Punjab. Opt for a silk lehenga and wear a noodle strap, a bustier, or a sleeveless blouse with a boat neck or sweetheart neckline underneath the embellished jacket.

Ruffled or layered lehenga gown

A ruffle lehenga will not only add a subtle dramatic touch to your overall look but also make you look sophisticated. Choose a georgette ruffled or layered lehenga gown in vibrant solid color and tie-dye or feature prints. Georgette will be lightweight and easy to manage. Pair this up with an off-shoulder blouse or a tapered full-sleeve pleated blouse made of organza or silk.

Kurti-style lehenga

Very much in trend these days, kurti-style lehengas are comfortable and make for a fuss-free look. The best part is that you can pair these kurtis individually with jeans, palazzos, leggings, etc. A kalidar, umbrella flare, or Anarkali, goes perfectly with a kurti in sheer fabric and an embroidered dupatta. These outfits also add an Indo-western touch to your overall look.

Asymmetric lehenga

An asymmetric lehenga usually has two unmatching sides, either it is out of whack or uneven in design. You can go for a voluminous asymmetric lehenga in a peach or powder pink shade and pair it up with an embroidered cold-shoulder, halterneck, or strap-style blouse to get a perfect Indo-western look. Finish your look with a pair of chaandbaalis and maang tika.