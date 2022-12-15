Lifestyle

5 natural home remedies for toothaches

Written by Sneha Das Dec 15, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

These home remedies will give you instant relief from a toothache

A toothache can occur when the innermost layer of your tooth becomes inflamed. It causes discomfort around your jaws and teeth. Toothaches are a result of receding gums, cracked teeth, and cavities. While medications are available to get relief from aching teeth, there are a lot of natural and home remedies that work and soothe the area. Here are five home remedies for toothaches.

Saltwater rinse

One of the most effective ways to get relief from a toothache, a saltwater rinse can offer you some relief from pain, help heal oral wounds and reduce inflammation. Being a natural disinfectant, saltwater helps loosen debris and food particles stuck between your teeth. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash.

Peppermint tea bags

Packed with anti-bacterial and mild numbing properties, peppermint tea bags can create a pleasing sensation, help ease oral pain and soothe sensitive gums. Peppermint also helps fight the bacteria that can cause tooth pain. You can freeze the peppermint tea bags for a couple of minutes and then apply them to the affected area. You can also apply it warm to get instant relief.

Garlic

Loaded with medicinal and anti-bacterial properties, garlic kills harmful bacteria that cause dental plaque and soothes toothaches. It also helps in preventing bad breath. You can chew a clove of fresh garlic to get relief from pain. Alternatively, you can crush a garlic clove along with some salt, make a sticky paste and apply it to the affected area.

Cloves

Used in treating dental pain for centuries, cloves contain a natural antiseptic called eugenol that helps to numb tooth pain and sensitivity, sterilize oral wounds, and reduce inflammation. Mix together clove oil and jojoba oil and dab a small amount of it onto a cotton ball. Apply it to the affected area a few times a day to soothe pain and inflammation.

Thyme

Rich in antibacterial and antioxidant properties, thyme can help in fighting harmful bacteria that cause tooth decay and heal toothaches. It can also prevent gingivitis and general oral infections. Dilute thyme essential oil with some carrier oil and apply it to the affected area. You can also use it as a mouthwash by adding the oil to a glass of water.