Lifestyle

5 mouth-watering recipes using 'besan' or gram flour to try

5 mouth-watering recipes using 'besan' or gram flour to try

Written by Sneha Das Dec 02, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

These 'besan' recipes will keep you full for a longer time

One of the most common ingredients used in Indian dishes, besan or gram flour is full of nutrients like calcium, protein, magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins A and K. It is also gluten-free and has a low glycemic index which makes it perfect for diabetics. Besan also keeps you full for longer. Here are five recipes using besan you must try.

'Besan ke laddoo'

These laddoos are a popular dessert during festivals like Janmashtami. Stir-fry some besan in ghee for 30 minutes until light brown and pasty in texture. Add sugar and cardamom, and mix well. Shape the mixture into firm hard balls and decorate each laddoo with pistachios and almonds. Serve. You can store these laddoos for four-six weeks in an air-tight jar.

'Besan dosa'

This besan dosa recipe is a wholesome breakfast meal. Mix together besan, turmeric powder, ajwain, red chili powder, salt, water, and asafoetida. Heat a non-stick pan and pour a spoonful of the batter into it. Spread the batter in a circular motion and sprinkle oil around the corner. Cook the dosa well from both sides and serve hot with sambar and coconut chutney.

'Besan kadhi'

Mix together besan, sugar, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl. Add buttermilk and whisk well until smooth. Keep it aside. Add water and mix again. Saute cumin seeds and black mustard seeds in a ghee-greased kadhai. Add asafoetida and ginger paste and saute for a minute. Add the kadhi mixture, stir and boil for four minutes. Simmer for 15 minutes and serve hot.

'Besan paratha'

Combine together whole wheat flour, besan, chopped mint leaves, asafoetida, chili powder, chopped ginger, cumin seeds, oil, chopped coriander, and salt in a bowl. Knead this mixture into a dough using warm water. Keep the dough aside for 20 minutes. Roll a portion of the dough into an oval shape and cook them in an oil-greased tava until golden brown. Your parathas are ready!

'Besan ka halwa'

Made with gram flour, loads of ghee, and sugar, this rich and decadent besan halwa is a popular North Indian dessert. Add fresh malai to a ghee-greased kadhai and boil it for some time. Add besan and stir well. Cook together sugar and water in a separate vessel, add this syrup to the cooked besan and stir well. Garnish with almonds and nuts. Enjoy!