Check out these 5 health benefits of sweet lime

Nov 17, 2022

Sweet lime is low in calories and loaded with essential nutrients

Low in calories, sweet lime, or mosambi is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C, dietary fiber, and protein. Usually grown in subtropical climates, these fruits have an oval shape and green-colored skin which turns yellow upon ripening. It not only improves your digestion but also strengthens your immune system and helps with dehydration. Here are five health benefits of sweet lime.

Digestion Improves digestive health

Packed with high amounts of flavonoids, sweet lime increases the secretion of digestive juices, bile, and acids that helps stimulate the digestive system. Drinking mosambi juice regularly helps in preventing indigestion problems, irregular bowel movements, and constipation. It helps neutralize the acidic digestive juices produced by the stomach and eliminate the toxins present in the excretory system. It also heals diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea.

Immunity level Boosts the immune system

The high content of vitamin C and other essential antioxidants in sweet lime help improve your immunity and protect your body against harmful infections. It stimulates proper blood circulation which contributes to a healthy and strong immune system. The vitamin C in sweet lime, like in other fruits, also protects your body against cough, cold, fever, and viral and bacterial infections.

Skin health Good for your hair and skin

Vitamin C helps moisturize your skin and brighten and lighten your skin tone. It also helps reduce pigmentation, acne, blemishes, and spots revealing radiant and smooth skin. You can apply ground mosambi peel to your skin to reduce pimples. It also strengthens your hair and helps treat dandruff and split ends. It provides moisture to the roots of your hair and makes them healthy.

Heart health Maintains your heart health

Sweet lime can help lower your blood pressure and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. Packed with essential nutrients, it also prevents the formation of plaque in the arteries which helps the heart to smoothly transport blood. Drinking sweet lime juice regularly will not only keep your heart healthy but also prevent kidney stones and aid iron absorption. It also helps soothe your intestinal lining.

Detoxifies kidneys Helps treat urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infections or UTIs are common problems among women these days. It can lead to discomfort, lower abdominal pain, or difficulty while peeing. The high concentration of potassium in sweet lime can enhance the ability of the bladder and kidney to operate and help fight symptoms of UTI. It also cures urinary bladder infections and detoxifies your kidneys.