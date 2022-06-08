India

Teen shoots mother dead for not letting him play PUBG

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 08, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Boy kills his mother for not letting him play mobile game in Lucknow.

In a shocking incident in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy killed his mother for not letting him play mobile games. What is even more surprising is that he sat with the corpse for three days and used a room freshener to hide the stench. He locked his 10-year-old sister in another room. His father is an army officer posted in Kolkata.

Decomposed body Shot his mother with father's licensed pistol

The boy, who was addicted to online games, shot his 40-year-old mother dead with his father's licensed pistol after she stopped him from playing PUBG game on Saturday night. When the body decomposed on Tuesday, he informed his father and concocted a tale. The father then informed his relatives and the police, who recovered the partially decomposed body.

Lies Police investigation revealed the true story

The boy told his father that an electrician had come and killed his mother. The police said that the boy lived with his mother's body for three days, while his sister was locked in another room. On investigating it was found that the boy was faking the story of the electrician. Thereafter, the boy was taken into custody.

Juvenile home Boy has anger issues

Police said the boy shot his mother in the head. He got food for his sister from outside. The boy is said to have anger issues and had run away from home in the past. Since he is a minor, he will be sent to a juvenile home.