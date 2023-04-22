India

PM Modi to travel whopping 5,300 km in 36 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 22, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

PM Modi will attend eight programs in seven cities in 36 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day tour on April 24-25 panning over 5,300 km in 36 hours in several parts of India, starting from Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. Modi will then head to Kerala, followed by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu before returning to Delhi. He is set to attend eight programs in seven cities.

Modi to participate in 'Yuvam Conclave' in Kochi

Detailing the power-packed plan, officials told ANI that Modi will travel 500 km from Delhi to Khajuraho. From there, he will go to Rewa to attend the National Panchayati Raj Day program. Modi will return to Khajuraho, covering around 280 km in the to-and-fro journey. He will then travel to Kochi to participate in the "Yuvam Conclave," covering an aerial distance of 1,700 km.

PM will launch Vande Bharat train in Thiruvananthapuram

The next day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will go to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of another 190 km to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train and launch several new projects. From there, he will go to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1,570 km to visit the NAMO Medical College and lay the foundation stone for various projects.

Modi to inaugurate Devka seafront in Daman

After Silvassa, Modi will head to Daman to inaugurate the Devka seafront, following which he will go to Surat, covering 110 km. From Surat, he will return to Delhi, adding another 940 km. This comes to a total aerial distance of 5,300 km. "To put this figure in perspective...the length of India from north to south is about 3200 km," the officials added.