India

Gurugram: Man lynched for accidentally breaking idol, priest among arrested

A 24-year-old man died after three men, including a priest, allegedly tied him to a tree and beat him to death in Gurugram's Khandsa village on Wednesday, Indian Express reported. The accused lynched the deceased after he accidentally broke a part of an idol while cleaning it at Bani Wala temple. The victim, identified as Dinesh, was a resident of Nepal.

Dead body was dumped outside temple

The Gurugram Police have arrested head priest Ajit Singh (57) and his two associates Premjeet Balhara (32) and Sonu (27) in connection with the case. The officials said that Dinesh was thrashed with sticks, rods, and an axe. His body was dumped outside the temple. The next day, a local rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.