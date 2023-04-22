India

Ayodhya: 7 killed, over 40 injured in bus-truck collision

Apr 22, 2023

Seven passengers were killed and more than 40 sustained injuries after a bus toppled sideways following a collision with a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday. The officials told PTI that the collision's impact was so intense that the truck overturned and the passenger bus got buried under it. A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident.

CM Adityanath expresses grief over the accident

Following the incident, the office of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Wishing peace to the departed soul, the chief minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members... He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured." According to District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, over a dozen ambulances were deployed to take the injured persons to the district hospital and medical college.