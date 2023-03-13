Politics

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Adityanath over 'bribery' involving IPS officer

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Adityanath over 'bribery' involving IPS officer

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 13, 2023, 01:34 pm 2 min read

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked CM Yogi Adityanath-led government over 'bribery' involving IPS officer

A fresh political infighting has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday tweeted a video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman. In the tweet, he questioned whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Yogi Adityanath government will take "bulldozer" action against the officer. The clip shows the officer asking someone to arrange for Rs 20 lakh.

Why does this story matter?

SP has frequently used "bulldozer politics" to attack the BJP, portraying it as an example of the BJP's dictatorship.

Both have also clashed over the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 assassination of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.

Aside from the new controversy, the two have had numerous verbal spats on a variety of topics in the past.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared controversial video

On Sunday, SP leader Yadav shared an old video of Anirudh Singh, an IPS officer posted in the Uttar Pradesh Police, who is reportedly stationed in Varanasi. In a video chat, he is heard asking someone to arrange for Rs. 20 lakh. The video was allegedly shot while Singh was stationed in the Meerut area.

'Will the direction of bulldozers change': Yadav mocks UP government

"After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him, or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS?" Yadav tweeted along with a 10-second clip of the video. "The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP's zero-tolerance towards crime," he added.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on Twitter

उप्र में एक आईपीएस की वसूली के इस वीडियो के बाद क्या बुलडोज़र की दिशा उनकी तरफ़ बदलेगी या फिर फ़रार आईपीएस की सूची में एक नाम और जोड़कर संलिप्त भाजपा सरकार ये मामला भी रफ़ा-दफ़ा करवा देगी।



उप्र की जनता देख रही है कि ये है अपराध के प्रति भाजपा की झूठी ज़ीरो टालरेंस की सच्चाई। pic.twitter.com/JsMAhzRFPU — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 12, 2023

Probe ordered into allegations; police commissioner asked to submit report

Meanwhile, a probe into the bribery allegations and the video's contents has been launched. According to a statement released by the Director General of Police (DG) Uttar Pradesh, the police commissioner has been ordered to submit his report. In response to Yadav's tweet, Meerut Police stated that the video was nearly two years old and had nothing to do with Meerut.