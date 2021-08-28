UP: Sultanpur likely to be renamed 'Kush Bhawanpur'

A memorandum to change the name of the district was handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Sultanpur about three months ago

Sultanpur Municipal Council chairperson Babita Jaiswal on Friday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to rename the district as Kush Bhawanpur after Lord Ram's son Kush. "A proposal to this effect was passed in a meeting of the council on January 6, 2018, and was sent to the government," Jaiswal said.

Quote

Memorandum to change name was handed over to CM earlier

"A memorandum to change the name of the district was handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Sultanpur about three months ago and he had assured that it would be done soon," she claimed.

Details

BJP MLA had raised the issue in state assembly

According to IANS, BJP MLA from Sultanpur's Lambhua Devmani Dwivedi had raised the issue in the state assembly. Following this, the district magistrate of Sultanpur and Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya had sent a recommendation to the state government and Board of revenue to change the name of the district citing the ancient history of Sultanpur.

Quote

Maneka Gandhi had met Adityanath regarding the demand

Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, media in charge of Sultanpur MP, Maneka Gandhi said, "The locals had given a letter to her seeking the renaming of Sultanpur as Kush Bhawanpur. Following this, she met the CM regarding the demand."

Background

The history of Sultanpur during Ramayana period

It is believed that Sultanpur, which is adjacent to Ayodhya, was the capital of Dakshin Kosala during the Ramayana period. Lord Ram divided his kingdom among his brothers and sons before taking Jal Samadhi. He gave Dakshin Kosala to his eldest son Kush, who established a new capital city on the banks of Gomti that came to be known as Kush Bhawanpur.

Quote

Alauddin Khilji destroyed Kush Bhawanpur and named it Sultanpur: Raghuvanshi

"The Revenue Board has also given a go-ahead for the same. The gazetteer and religious texts also have a reference to this," Raghuvanshi said, adding that when Muslim invaders came to India, Alauddin Khilji destroyed the city of Kush Bhawanpur and named it Sultanpur.

Akhilesh Yadav

Name, color-changing have become fashion for our CM: Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the government and said, "Name and color-changing have become the fashion of our chief minister." "They have not done anything in the last four and a half years and hence are now adopting such tactics to change the names of districts and villages ahead of the elections," he added.