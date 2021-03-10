BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh told PTI that the government is considering driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis for last-mile connectivity between Greater Noida and Jewar. The greenfield-class Noida International Airport is being developed in Singh's constituency. He made the announcement a day after meeting the representatives of Ultra Global PRT, a company specializing in pod taxis.

Information What is a greenfield airport?

Airports are classified as greenfields based on the way the ancillary facilities are developed. For greenfield airports, infrastructure such as terminals, runways, and parking spaces are developed from the ground-up. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is India's first greenfield airport.

Futuristic transport Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed of driverless PRT system's viability

Singh said that pod taxis could be used to connect fliers shuttling between Greater Noida and the new airport. He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been informed of the pod taxi idea. Singh also told PTI that the CM prioritizes a futuristic mode of transport and that a driverless PRT system is more viable for this route.

Advantages MLA Dhirendra Singh emphasizes the advantages of electric pod taxis

Enumerating the advantages of driverless electric pod taxis, Singh said they are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective than metro rail. He added that one taxi could ferry five to six passengers, making it more viable than buses which don't operate at full capacity. Singh claimed that pod taxis have no carbon emission and zero accident rate.

Five times less Ultra Global PRT highlights lower costs compared to traditional options

Ultra Global PRT's CEO for India and the Middle East, Nitin Kumar claimed that developing a pod taxi system would be five times cheaper than creating a metro or train route. Ultra PRT estimates that constructing a kilometer-long route for pod taxis could cost Rs. 40-45 crore as opposed to Rs. 135-150 crore for a metro train, and Rs. 250-350 crore for local trains.

Details Officials claim airport would be spread over 5,000 hectares