Breakthrough in Umesh Pal murder case; prime accused's aide detained

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 13, 2023, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed to achieve a breakthrough in Umesh Pal murder case

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday claimed to have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Umesh Pal, a witness to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's 2005 murder. They are said to have detained Balli Pandit, a close aide to the main accused and jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Recently, Pandit, Pal's alleged shooter, was seen in CCTV footage meeting Ahmed's wife.

Why does this story matter?

On February 24, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his Prayagraj residence while getting out of his SUV.

The incident triggered a political infighting between the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and Samajwadi Party (SP), with the former accusing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of sheltering the suspect.

Adityanath had vowed to wipe out the mafia from UP days after the incident.

CCTV footage linked Ahmed's aide Pandit with murder case

According to India Today, CCTV footage showing shooter Pandit visiting Ahmed's wife days before the Pal murder went viral. Shabir, another suspected shooter in Pal's murder whose name has been linked to the crime, was also seen in the viral video. Notably, the police had set a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on each suspect in the Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed, brother Azim named as accused in Pal's murder

According to police, two bombs were hurled at the car, and Pal was shot using a small firearm. The police have charged Ahmed and his brother, MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, with Pal's murder. They had also filed an FIR against Ahmed's wife, Sahista Praveen, and his sons in the case, which was being investigated by the Special Task Force.

Murder suspects killed in separate encounters

In an unexpected turn of events in the case, two suspects, Arbaz and Vijay Chaudhary, in the killing of Umesh Pal, were shot dead by police in separate encounters that took place weeks apart, on February 27 and March 6, respectively. On March 9, the brother of another suspect, Shabir, was found dead in a field in UP's Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Raju Pal was killed in 2005 to avenge election defeat

The Allahabad West seat became vacant After Ahmed, then an SP member, became an MP in 2004 The following year, Raju Pal ran for the UP Assembly on a BSP ticket and won the seat by defeating Azim. Pal was reportedly chased and gunned down in broad daylight to avenge the electoral defeat. Pal was also said to be Ahmed's aide at one point.