Opposition to meet to strategize before Budget Session resumes today

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 13, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

The Opposition parties are set to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office to chalk out their floor strategy ahead of the Budget Session's second part on Monday

The Opposition parties are set to meet at Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office at around 9:30 am to chalk out their floor strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, which will resume on Monday. Sources said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are unlikely to attend the meeting.

Why does this story matter?

The second part of the Budget Session is focused on the demand for grants and the passage of the Union Budget.

The month-long break was for the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to assess the demand for grants and make reports to corresponding ministries.

The session will last until April 6 while the first part commenced on January 31 and concluded on February 13.

Opposition will raise issues like Adani Group, alleged political witch-hunts

The current contentious issues for the Opposition to confront the government are price rise, alleged misuse of Central probe agencies for political witch-hunts, and governors allegedly meddling in state affairs. Another burning issue in which the government has found itself cornered is the exposure of the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to the tanking Adani Group, endangering public money.

Budget Session's first part was marred by disruptions

The first part was disrupted several times after the Opposition sought adjournment of proceedings in both Houses to discuss the Adani Group shares' diminishing value following allegations of stock manipulation and fraud. Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad's family, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Kavitha is also likely to be raised.

Government to bring legislation for passage of budget

During the session, the government is expected to introduce legislation for budget passage. In this regard, 26 bills are pending in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha for the passage of the Union Budget. In the first part of the Budget Session, the Lok Sabha used 84% of its allotted time, while the Rajya Sabha used only 56% due to disruptions.