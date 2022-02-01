Business

#Budget2022: ECLGS to be extended till March 2023, says Sitharaman

Written by Siddhant Pandey Feb 01, 2022, 12:03 pm 1 min read

The financial cover under ECLGS will also be raised to Rs. 5 lakh crore, Sitharaman announced.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended till March 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday. The scheme's cover will also be raised by Rs. 50,000 crore to Rs. 5 lakh crore, Sitharaman announced. An additional amount will also be set aside for hospitality. She made the announcement during her Budget speech for the financial year 2022-23.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ECLGS is aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and has benefited over 1.15 crore such businesses since its launch in May last year.

The extension comes after calls from industry bodies and stakeholders regarding the same.

Last year, the validity of ECLGS had been extended by six months till March 31, 2022.