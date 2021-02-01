Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of education-related measures today while presenting the union budget, the most notable one being the setting up of a central university in Leh. "For accessible higher education in Ladakh, I propose to set up a central university in Leh," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in Lok Sabha. Here are more details.

Schools 100 new Sainik schools will be set up

Further, Sitharaman also announced that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up, in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and states. "We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India," the Finance Minister added. She also declared that more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under the National Education Policy 2020.

Details 750 Eklavya Modern Residential Schools announced as well