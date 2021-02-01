-
With eye on education, Sitharaman announces central university, Sainik schoolsLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 02:17 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of education-related measures today while presenting the union budget, the most notable one being the setting up of a central university in Leh.
"For accessible higher education in Ladakh, I propose to set up a central university in Leh," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in Lok Sabha.
Here are more details.
Schools
100 new Sainik schools will be set up
Further, Sitharaman also announced that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up, in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and states.
"We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India," the Finance Minister added.
She also declared that more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under the National Education Policy 2020.
750 Eklavya Modern Residential Schools announced as well
In another move that focuses on education, the Finance Minister declared that 750 Eklavya Modern Residential Schools will be established in tribal areas.
The allocation for each unit was increased from the existing Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 38 crore.
In fact, the budget for schools in hilly areas for tribal students was also increased to Rs. 48 crore.