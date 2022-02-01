Business

#Budget2022: 400 Vande Bharat trains to come up, says Sitharaman

Written by Sagar Feb 01, 2022, 11:56 am 1 min read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains will be introduced in the next three years. The announcement was made as part of her presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Budget Session of the Parliament had commenced on Monday with the president's speech.

Details 2,000km rail network to be brought under KAWACH

In her address, Sitharaman further announced 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals will be developed during the next three years. There will be an implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems, she added. She told the Parliament that 2,000 kilometers of rail network would be brought under the indigenous technology KAWACH for safety and capacity augmentation.

Budget Sitharaman's fourth Budget presentation

Tuesday marked the fourth Union Budget presentation by Sitharaman. A made-in-India tablet was used instead of the traditional Bahi Khata for the second straight year. "This budget seeks to lay the foundation and a blueprint to steer the economy over 'Amrit Kaal' of the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100," the FM said while presenting the Budget.