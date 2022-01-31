Business

Economic Survey projects 8-8.5% growth rate in 2022-23

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 31, 2022, 02:08 pm 1 min read

Indian economy is projected to grow at 9.2% in the current fiscal.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, which projected an 8-8.5% GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate for the Indian economy in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The economy is projected to grow at 9.2% in the current fiscal. The survey also detailed the state of different sectors of the economy and reforms to accelerate growth.

Details What did the Survey say about growth?

The Economic Survey report said the projected growth will be supported by "widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending." "The projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic-related economic disruption," it added.

Survey What do we know about economic survey?

The pre-Budget Economic Survey presents the state of the economy and suggests policy prescriptions. It is authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Days before the presentation, the Centre appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. High-frequency indicators like GST collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward movement, Economic times reported.