Politics

BSP chief Mayawati attacks BJP over its 'jobless opposition' jibe

BSP chief Mayawati attacks BJP over its 'jobless opposition' jibe

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 19, 2022, 08:07 pm 3 min read

BSP supremo Mayawati accused BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of diverting from its real work in the state.

A new political feud has erupted between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati on Monday unleashed a stinging attack on the BJP, claiming that the saffron party was hostile to the opposition, ANI reported. Her comments came after the saffron party labeled the opposition in Uttar Pradesh as "jobless."

Context Why does this story matter?

Mayawati has a history of launching scathing attacks on the BJP.

She recently criticized the saffron party on minorities' concerns following UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order to survey private madrasas in the state.

However, during the Lok Sabha bypolls to UP's Azamgarh and Rampur, the BSP leader was accused of helping the BJP win and splitting Samajwadi Party's votes, which she later denied.

Statement What exactly did Mayawati say?

Mayawati took to Twitter on Monday to lambast the BJP. "Before the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, BJP's claim that the opposition is unemployed...exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude," she tweeted in Hindi. "The thinking of the government should be to prove honesty and loyalty towards the public interest and public welfare, not to show a malicious attitude against the opposition."

Twitter Post Take a look at BSP chief's tweet in Hindi

1. यूपी विधानसभा मानसून सत्र से पहले भाजपा का दावा कि प्रतिपक्ष यहाँ बेरोजगार है, यह इनकी अहंकारी सोच व गैर-जिम्मेदाराना रवैये को उजागर करता है। सरकार की सोच जनहित व जनकल्याण के प्रति ईमानदारी एवं वफादारी साबित करने की होनी चाहिए, न कि प्रतिपक्ष के विरुद्ध द्वेषपूर्ण रवैये की। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 19, 2022

Mayawati 'UP government not concerned about development, public interest'

Further criticizing the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP supremo said the ruling party should first focus on the rising inflation, poverty, unemployment, potholed roads, inadequate education, health, and law and order in the state. "If the UP government was concerned and serious about the proper development and public interest of the state, then this anti-opposition statement would not have come," she added.

Details Jobless jibe by BJP after protest march by SP legislators

The president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday led a protest march to the UP Assembly to highlight issues in the state ahead of the monsoon session that started on Monday. He was, however, stopped outside the Assembly. Reacting to this, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya poked fun at the SP, claiming that it is jobless in the state.

Reaction How did CM Adityanath react?

Meanwhile, Adityanath also mocked the SP for organizing the march and said it was against the rules. He stated that obeying laws and maintaining order is too much to ask from the SP politicians. "There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone," the CM added.