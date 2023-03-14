India

India was 8th most polluted country in 2022: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 14, 2023, 04:16 pm 1 min read

India was the eighth most polluted country in 2022, dropping from fifth rank in 2021, according to the latest World Air Quality Report released by Swiss firm IQAir. However, 39 of the 50 most polluted cities in the world were in India, with Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, Bihar's Darbhanga, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and Haryana's Dharuhera being in the top 20, per the report.

Delhi no longer the most polluted capital city

The report also states that Delhi is no longer the most polluted capital in the world. It was replaced by Chad's capital N'Djamena. Moreover, a considerable decline in pollution levels was seen in many Indian cities, including Delhi's neighboring towns- Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Among the metropolitan cities, Kolkata was the most polluted after Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the report stated.