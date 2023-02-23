Delhi

MCD polls: Ruckus in House, mayor claims BJP attacked her

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 23, 2023, 10:35 am 3 min read

The standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could not be elected on Wednesday amid chaotic scenes at the Delhi Civic Center. Shelly Oberoi, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) new Delhi mayor accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors of trying to attack her during the polls. Councilors reportedly screamed and fought until late at night and later slept in the House.

Why does this story matter?

The standing committee is reportedly the most powerful body in the MCD.

Delhi's mayoral elections were postponed three times in two months due to bickering between the AAP and the BJP.

The AAP cried foul over Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena naming 10 aldermen for voting without consulting the Delhi government, which raised BJP's voting strength.

Last week, the Supreme Court quashed Saxena's order.

Slippers, water bottles flew across the House

The proceedings were disrupted as many as eight times as the election ran until the early hours of Thursday. Councilors were seen hurling slippers and water bottles at each other. Members exchanged blows and the ballot boxes were thrown into the Well of the House. Earlier, demanding resumption of the House, BJP members chanted Hanuman Chalisa and slogans against Arvind Kejriwal for several minutes.

BJP wants to form standing committee by hooliganism: AAP

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee. pic.twitter.com/alIZFIFFnr — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Dispute began over mayor allowing phones during voting

The dispute began after the BJP opposed the mayor allowing members to carry phones to the booth area. Carrying phones and pens wasn't allowed while electing the mayor and deputy mayor. However, Oberoi, said phones would be allowed in polling booth. The BJP accused AAP councilors of secretly clicking pictures of their ballots and demanded to restart the process by canceling the votes cast.

BJP councilors climbed on stage, surrounded mayor

The altercation soon snowballed into a full-blown ruckus. Visual from the House showed BJP councilors climbing on the stage and surrounding Oberoi, who was elected earlier on Wednesday. She termed it "BJP's gundagardi." The BJP denied the allegations, saying that they had gone to Oberoi to discuss and find a solution. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, Kejriwal called it shocking and unacceptable.

Will lodge police complaint in the matter: AAP's Atishi

BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor. — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) February 22, 2023

AAP expected to win 3 standing committee seats, BJP 2

The AAP is expected to win three of the standing committee's six seats, while the BJP is likely to bag two seats. The fight will be for the sixth seat of the committee. The AAP has 150 votes out of the total 274, while the BJP has 113. Had the aldermen been allowed to vote, the BJP's voting strength would be 123.