CBI questions KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case

Dec 11, 2022

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's name cropped up in Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) remand report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha at her Banjara Hills house on Sunday in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. Notably, security was beefed-up near her home before the questioning by the CBI in connection. She had also asked party workers to cooperate and not gather outside her home.

Why does this story matter?

The questioning comes after Kavitha's name cropped up in the remand report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi court.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in issuing liquor licenses.

ED also investigated the alleged scam based on the CBI's FIR.

Notably, the AAP and the BJP-led Centre caused contention on the liquor policy.

Summon issued on December 2

On December 2, the CBI sent a notice to Kavitha. The probe agency had asked her to appear before it on December 6 at 11 a.m. for the "examination. In response to the CBI notification, the TRS MLC stated that she would be available to meet with officials from December 11 to 15. (except on the 13th) due to his scheduled engagements.

TRS leader's name mentioned in ED's remand report

According to the remand report submitted by the ED in Delhi court on one of the accused Amit Arora, AAP leader Vijay Nair reportedly received kickbacks on behalf of top AAP leaders worth at least Rs. 100 crore from an organization named South Group. The group is purportedly led by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, it said.

Some important details about the case

The Delhi AAP administration released its excise policy in November 2021, and the ED is currently looking into suspected irregularities in its implementation. Although the policy has now been reversed, the probe into it is still on. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been questioned regarding the case. Earlier, more than 70 places in Delhi and other cities were raided in connection.

The policy ceased to be in force on September 1

The ED launched its investigation in response to the FIR filed by the CBI, which names Sisodia as the key accused in the case. The claims of irregularities in the execution of the Delhi liquor policy have, however, been rejected by Sisodia and the AAP. Enforced in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022, it privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.