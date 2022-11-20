India

Gujarat election: Help me win every booth, PM Modi appeals

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 20, 2022, 04:26 pm 3 min read

The BJP is putting in efforts as it is eyeing a seventh consecutive win

While campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to voters to help BJP candidates win the election with a majority. He asked voters to come out in large numbers for voting while addressing a poll rally in the state's Gir Somnath district. He is scheduled to address four rallies across the state on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

As Gujarat, the home state of the PM, is going to the polls next month in two phases, he has in the past few weeks addressed several rallies across the state to gather support for BJP.

BJP has called its top leaders from across the country to campaign for its candidates in the state to make sure that the two-decade-old power is retained.

Voter turnout PM Modi asks people to break all previous records

PM has asked people to make sure that the ruling "BJP candidates are made victorious," as the party has been consecutively ruling the state since 1995. Addressing a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district, PM also urged people to break all the previous records of voter turnout in the state by voting in large numbers.

Appeal 'Help me in achieving the goal'

PM Modi appealed to the people of Gir Somnath district, which has four assembly constituencies, to help him achieve the goal of "winning every booth here." "Will you do it for me? This time, my focus is to win all polling booths. If you help me in achieving this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Target BJP eyeing 7th consecutive win

BJP's national leaders are addressing poll rallies in important constituencies while the rest are being addressed by state leaders. The national leaders who constitute campaigners in the state include BJP National President JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, V K Singh, and Yogi Adityanath among others. The BJP is putting in efforts as it is eyeing a seventh consecutive win.

Challenge The contest in the state is triangular

The contest would usually witness two major parties, BJP and Congress, but this time, it is going to be triangular as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray. AAP has announced candidates for the majority of seats. It also has a legislator who switched from BJP. In 182 member Assembly, BJP has 109 legislators, while Congress has 60.

Schedule Voting in two phases in Gujarat

The voting in the state is to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. As per the election schedule, on December 1, election will be held in 89 Assembly seats of the state. On December 5, voting for the rest 93 seats will be conducted. Three days later, on December 8, votes will be counted.