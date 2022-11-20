India

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror': Karnataka top cop

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror': Karnataka top cop

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 20, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

The passenger had boarded the autorickshaw at Naguri which was coming from Mangalore Junction Railway Station

A day after an explosion in an autorickshaw was reported in Mangaluru, Karnataka, the police on Sunday stated it was not an "accident." Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood tweeted, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with [an] intention to cause serious damage." The Karnataka Police is probing the incident along with central agencies.

Context Why does this story matter?

Immediately after the explosion in the autorickshaw on Saturday, the police said that it was a case of fire.

However, Karnataka DGP Sood on Sunday morning, while quoting a news item on Twitter, confirmed it was an "act of terror."

The gravity of the incident can be guessed by the fact that besides state investigation agencies, central agencies are also part of the investigation.

As per purported CCTV footage of the incident, the autorickshaw could be reportedly seen in plumes of smoke on a service road marred by vehicles in Mangaluru's Kankanadi area. According to the time stamp of the video, it was recorded at around 4:29 pm on Saturday (November 19). People from a nearby building were also seen rushing toward the spot of the explosion.

Statement What led to the 'explosion' in the autorickshaw?

The blast that has now been declared an "act of terror" was caused by a fire that erupted "inside a bag carried by the passenger," per the driver. Now injured, the driver of the autorickshaw and the passenger have been shifted to a hospital for necessary treatment. Meanwhile, forensic teams reached the accident spot to take samples necessary for the investigation into the case.

Claim The passenger was using a fake ID

The police have, meanwhile, said that the passenger, who received 50% burn injuries in the explosion, was using a fake identification (ID) card that identified him as Prem Raj Kanogi. They said he had boarded the vehicle at Naguri as it was coming from Mangalore Junction Railway Station. Moreover, the autorickshaw, as per the police, is registered in the name of Durga Parmeshwari.

Probe ordered Suspicious items were found in the autorickshaw

A high-level probe has been ordered after suspicious material was allegedly found in the autorickshaw. The police said that they discovered suspicious explosive material inside an exploded pressure cooker that the passenger was carrying. The police also said that batteries and wires were found inside the cooker. Meanwhile, the country's premier investigation agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has also joined the probe.