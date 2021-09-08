Nita Ambani canceled Gujarat trip after Antilia bomb scare

A scheduled visit of Nita Ambani to Gujarat was canceled after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside their house "Antilia" in south Mumbai in February

A scheduled visit of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani to Gujarat was canceled after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside their house "Antilia" in south Mumbai in February, the residence's security head said in his statement to the NIA. He said that after the explosive-laden vehicle and a threat letter were found, he immediately brought it to the notice of Mukesh Ambani.

Charge sheet

NIA filed charge sheet against Vaze, nine others last week

Notably, the statement is part of a charge sheet filed last week by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court in Mumbai. The charge sheet was filed against dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near Antilia on February 25 and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Details

Visit was canceled on zonal DCP's advice: Security Head

The security head also told the NIA that a scheduled visit of Nita on that day to Jamnagar in Gujarat was rescheduled and then canceled on his and the zonal DCP's advice. The security head further stated that they had been receiving threats from various quarters, but all were related to farmers' protest that began in October 2020.

Ambani Family

Ambani family doesn't suspect any particular person: Security Head

"The Ambani family does not suspect any particular person for the threat letter and gelatin sticks found in the abandoned Scorpio parked illegally on the Carmichael Road on February 25," he said in the statement. Notably, Vaze is the prime accused in the case. As per the probe agency, he also played a "pivotal role" in the murder of Thane-based businessman Hiren.

Information

Following are the other nine accused in the case

Besides Vaze and former police officer Pradeep Sharma, the others accused in the case are Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni, and Santosh Shelar. Shinde, Kazi, and Mane are former police officers.

Further details

Vaze placed explosives-laden SUV to regain his reputation: NIA

The accused have been charged under various IPC sections, including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act. The NIA in its charge sheet said Vaze placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house to regain his reputation as a "super cop."

NIA

Vaze killed Hiren; thought him to be weak link: NIA

Notably, Hiren, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in the neighboring Thane district on March 5. According to the NIA, Hiren was subsequently killed as Vaze thought him to be the "weak link" in the conspiracy. The NIA also alleged that Sharma was roped in to execute the murder.