Career

Karnataka: 7 government engineering colleges to become IIT-like institutes

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 26, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

The Karnataka government has constituted a task force to transform seven state government-run engineering colleges into Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs). Once upgraded, these colleges will provide educational standards similar to those offered at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The state government has also allocated Rs. 95 crore for the seven colleges as part of the project's first phase.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IITs are considered India's finest and most prestigious educational institutions for technical education.

The Karnataka government's decision to upgrade seven government engineering colleges into IIT-like institutes, therefore, is set to boost the state's education system.

Also, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the aforementioned project "will help produce a skilled pool of human resources" within the state.

Statement Official statement over the development

CM Bommai reportedly stated, "I have earmarked a sum of Rs. 710 crore toward the upgrading of seven engineering colleges as [Karnataka Institutes of Technology] in the next five years." The task force consists of experts in technical education who have been instructed to prepare a detailed project report within two months on how the seven engineering institutions can be transformed into KITs.

Composition Who are the members of the task force?

Professor S Sadagopan, Founder-Director, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, will lead the task force. It reportedly comprises LS Ganesh, chairman of the Vision Group for Higher Education Research; C Rajendra of the International Institute of Management and Technical Studies; IIIT-Bangalore professor Ramagopal Rao; IIT-Kanpur Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal; Professor Y Narahari of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore; and IIT-Kharagpur's professor Chakrabarty.

Education Minister Government reserving Rs. 710 crore toward the initiative

"The task force will decide the requirement of each of these colleges in terms of infrastructure, hostels, and faculty," CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka's Minister for Higher Education, was quoted as saying by TOI. "Once the [report] is submitted by the task force, we will implement the recommendations, with the government reserving a sum of Rs. 710 crore toward this initiative," the minister added.

Details More details regarding the project

Reportedly, the task force will select two departments from the seven government engineering institutions based on placement and will provide ideas and proposals on how they can effectively be upgraded to IIT-like institutes. Minister Narayan also stated that the specialists of the task force will assist in the adoption of modular systems for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the proposed KITs as well.