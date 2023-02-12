India

VHP leader shot after argument over Mohan Bhagwat's anti-Brahmin remarks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 12, 2023, 07:29 pm 2 min read

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was reportedly shot in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad by a local Brahmin leader after a heated argument over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent alleged anti-Brahmin remarks. The accused, identified as Rajat Sharma, is reportedly a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Reportedly, Sharma recently joined a protest against Bhagwat by the Brahmin Mahasabha, too.

Accused shot victim in stomach: Report

Identified as Santosh Pandit, the victim was shot in the stomach by Sharma. According to the news outlet Aaj Tak, the VHP leader suffered no injury to any vital organs. Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police, including Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, reached the spot. A police team has also reportedly been formed to catch the accused.

Incident happened on Delhi-Moradabad highway

According to SSP Meena, the incident took place on the Delhi-Moradabad highway, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Majhola Police Station. The issue was triggered due to an argument between Sharma and Pandit over Bhagwat's alleged anti-Brahmin comments, following which Sharma shot the VHP leader in his stomach. The injured victim was later admitted to a private hospital, as per multiple reports.

Know about Bhagwat's alleged controversial remarks

Earlier last week, Mohan Bhagwat claimed that God created everyone equal, but "pandits" (priests) created castes and sects. Speaking at an event, he reportedly stated, "The truth is God. Whatever the name, ability, and honor, everybody is the same, and there are no differences. What some pandits say on the basis of shaastras (scriptures) is a lie." "We are misled by caste superiority illusion."

RSS issues clarification on Bhagwat's comments

These remarks from 72-year-old Bhagwat trigged sharp reactions on social media platforms, as many accused him of being "anti-Brahmin." Following the backlash, however, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar also issued a clarification on Monday. "He (Bhagwat) was at the Sant Ravidas Jayanti event. He mentioned 'pandit,' meaning 'vidvaan' (scholars)," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

SP, Congress attack Bhagwat

Launching an offensive against the RSS chief for his alleged controversial remarks on Brahmins, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter, "It should also be clarified what the ground reality regarding caste is." Furthermore, veteran Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh also expressed his views on Bhagwat's comments and questioned if he could explain which of the shastras were wrong.