Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi inaugurates Rs. 12,150cr-worth 246km Sohna-Dausa-Lalsot stretch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 12, 2023, 03:33 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated 246-kilometer stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway worth Rs.12,150 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-kilometer-long Sohna-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Dausa, Rajasthan. Reportedly, this stretch will reduce the travel time between Delhi-NCR and Jaipur from five hours to about two-three hours. Earlier in the day, the prime minister also inaugurated the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati in New Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

This is the first stretch of the prestigious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be opened.

Once it is fully operational, the expressway will connect five states and is expected to enhance the economy by creating numerous jobs.

Notably, it is one of 17 greenfield corridors planned under Phase I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana—a road-building initiative—to provide optimized connectivity to different areas.

PM lays foundation of road projects worth Rs. 18,100cr

PM Modi inaugurated the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which runs from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa and Lalsot in Rajasthan, reported Hindustan Times. He also laid the foundation stone for road development projects worth over Rs. 18,100 crore. After two public gatherings in Dausa, Modi will leave for Bengaluru, Karnataka, where he will inaugurate the Aero India aerospace exhibition on Monday.

Section will reduce Delhi-Jaipur travel time by 2 hours

The expressway's Sohna-Dausa-Lalsot segment stretches over 246 kilometers and cost more than Rs. 12,150 crore to build. It is likely to reduce the current five-hour travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to two-three hours. It would also help relieve congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 and contribute significantly to the region's economic growth.

Key aspects of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to connect five Indian states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Once completed, the eight-lane expressway will be India's longest expressway (1,386 kilometers). There are more than 40 major interchanges on the expressway, while a three-meter wide corridor has been dedicated to utility lines, including pipelines, solar power generation, optical fiber cables, and a high-tech automated traffic management system.

Modi unveils commemorative events for Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary

Earlier on Sunday, Modi launched year-long celebrations for the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of social reformer Dayanand Saraswati at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Saraswati, who was born on February 12, 1824, founded Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movement, in 1875. The Prime Minister's Office said the central government was committed to celebrating and publicizing the social reformer's contributions.

