President Murmu accepts Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais appointed Maharashtra governor

President Murmu appoints Ramesh Bais as new governor of Maharashtra

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra on Sunday after accepting the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari from the post. The decision was part of several crucial Constitutional appointments made by Murmu on Sunday morning. The president also appointed a new lieutenant governor (L-G) for the union territory of Ladakh and a governor for Arunachal Pradesh, among other states.

President accepted resignations of other governors, L-Gs

President Murmu accepts the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/iSyWyPbxJn — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023