'India mine too': JUH chief Madani flags Islamophobia, hate speech

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 11, 2023, 08:14 pm 3 min read

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Mahmood Madani flagged the alleged rise of Islamophobia, religious prejudice, and hate speech against minorities in India on Friday, ANI reported. Addressing the annual general session of the JUH (Madani faction) in New Delhi, Madani said that India was as much his home as it was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Why does this story matter?

Madani's remarks come amid the uproar over the BBC's Modi documentary, which was banned in India for allegedly supporting the colonial agenda.

The controversial documentary, titled India: The Modi question, is said to be about PM Modi's approach toward the Muslim minority.

To recall, India faced international tensions last year when the now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma reportedly made Islamophobic remarks.

India, first homeland of Muslims: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief

"As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, this country belongs to Mahmood as well. Neither is Mahmood an inch ahead of them, nor are they an inch ahead of Mahmood," Madani said, addressing the annual conference, per The Indian Express. He claimed India is the first homeland of Muslims as the first Prophet of Islam Hazrat Adam descended here.

Madani says India best place for Hindi Muslims

Madani also said Islam was a religion of India, asserting it is the oldest of all religions. According to him, Prophet Muhammad came to the world to complete the same religion, which bloomed in India. "I have no qualms in saying that India is the best place for Hindi Muslims, however dilapidated it may be," he said.

Some forces influence people to hate Muslims: Madani on Islamophobia

Madani also flagged the alleged rise of Islamophobia and hate speech in the country, saying some forces influence people to hate Muslims. "The campaign of senseless and baseless propaganda against Islam, Islamic civilization and culture, and...the Prophet of Islam, is in full force in spite of...Supreme Court warnings," he said. Madani also demanded a separate law against those who incite violence against minorities.

Jamiat opposed to Uniform Civil Code

Meanwhile, the JUH opposed the Uniform Civil Code, saying it is against India's diversity. "It will have a direct impact on the unity, diversity, and integrity of the country. This is the main reason for opposing the Uniform Civil Code," it said. "Any attempt to abolish Muslim Personal Law or Muslim Family Law is against the spirit of democracy and the Constitution," it said.

What was Nupur Sharma controversy?

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad and his wife during a TV channel debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue in May 2022. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations, parties, and Gulf countries, prompting the BJP to suspend her. Her remarks had a butterfly effect, leading to nationwide communal tensions and the murder of two men.

A little about JUH

In India, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind is a major organization of Islamic scholars from the Deobandi school of thought. It was founded in November 1919 by a group of leading Muslim scholars and also took part in the Khilafat Movement against the British. The group also opposed India's partition, advocating for composite nationalism, which argued that Muslims and non-Muslims create one nation.