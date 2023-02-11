India

DGCA fines AirAsia India Rs. 20 lakh for violating rules

Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has fined AirAsia (India) Rs. 20 lakh after its surveillance inspection found that a series of mandatory exercises for the pilots of the airline was not completed as per the schedule. As per the DGCA, the airline violated the regulations of the Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating Check (an International Civil Aviation Organization provision).

Why does this story matter?

This DGCA's action comes at a time when Indian carriers are under scrutiny due to numerous onboard incidents in the recent past.

Recently, the aviation regulator fined Go First airline Rs. 10 lakh on January 27 for leaving behind 55 passengers at the Bengaluru airport earlier that month.

This, along with many other bizarre incidents, prompted the DGCA to take action against several airlines.

DGCA fines 8 designated examiners Rs. 3 lakh each

The Head of Training of AirAsia (India) has also been suspended for three months from their post "for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements." Furthermore, eight designated examiners at the airline have been fined Rs. 3 lakh each by the DGCA. The DGCA carried out its surveillance inspection of the low-cost carrier between November 23-25 last year.

Few mandatory exercises of pilots were not done: DGCA

"During the inspection, DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of AirAsia India pilots were not done during pilot proficiency check/instrument rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations," news agency ANI quoted the DGCA as saying. Notably, the total fine amount, including the examiners' penalty, adds up to Rs. 44 lakh.

Details on DGCA's show-cause notice to airline's officials

The DGCA earlier also sent show-cause notices to AirAsia's accountable manager, the head of training, and also the designated examiners asking why enforcement action shouldn't be taken against them for their lack of supervision of the regulatory obligations. Upon examining their written responses, the civil aviation regulator made the decision to take enforcement action against the airline.

Vistara fined Rs. 70 lakh for not operating mandated flights

Earlier this month, the DGCA slapped a Rs. 70 lakh fine on Vistara for not following the Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) in April 2022. As per ANI, the airline paid the fine "under protest." Vistara, however, asserted that in the past few years, it had fully complied with the RDG and that it fell short of the mandated number by only one flight.

DGCA's Rs. 10 Lakh fine on Air India

Earlier, the aviation regulatory body had fined Air India Rs. 10 lakh for not reporting passenger misbehavior on one of its Paris flights and the delay in directing the matter to its internal committee, which violated the DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. It had also sent the accountable manager a show-cause notice and asked them why enforcement steps should not be taken against them.